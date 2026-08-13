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Houses for sale in Loreto Aprutino, Italy

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1 property total found
9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
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