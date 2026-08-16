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Apartments for sale in Lerici, Italy

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in La Serra, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
PO-210417. Италия. Город Леричи. Квартира 140 кв.мИталия. Город Леричи Предлагаем рассмотре…
$621,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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