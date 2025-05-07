Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Gorizia, Italy

Grado
3
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grado, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
GRADO ITALY - PRESTIGIOUS THREE-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE ON TWO LEVELS In a central location, no…
$2,59M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Grado, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 233 m²
In a central location, not far from the main entrance to the beach, we offer for sale an ele…
$2,72M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Grado, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright duplex penthouse with a living space of 101 m², located on…
$621,492
