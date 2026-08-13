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Villas for sale in Francavilla al Mare, Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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