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Chalets for sale in Comunita territoriale della Val di Fiemme, Italy

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Chalet 24 rooms in Cavalese, Italy
Chalet 24 rooms
Cavalese, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment Opportunity in the Heart of the Dolomites — Operating Resort with Restaurant 📍…
$1,12M
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