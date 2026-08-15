Apartment buildings for sale in Italy

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Revenue house in Sardinia, Italy
Revenue house
Sardinia, Italy
Separate house for sale in Lampjana - corner of paradiseDiscover this magnificent new reside…
$1,13M
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Revenue house 1 065 m² in Florence, Italy
Revenue house 1 065 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
$6,71M
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