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Villas for sale in Campiglia Marittima, Italy

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Villa in Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Area 250 m²
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
$3,63M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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