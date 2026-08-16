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Villas for sale in Camerino, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 30 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 30 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
Price on request
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Villa 14 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
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