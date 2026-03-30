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Villas for sale in Assisi, Italy

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Assisi, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Assisi, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
Casale di Charme | Code 8673 Price updated: 20/03/2025 € 2,200,000 Surrounded by the ti…
$2,55M
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