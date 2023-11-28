Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Arzachena
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Arzachena, Italy

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir