Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Albano Laziale
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Albano Laziale, Italy

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 850 m² in Albano Laziale, Italy
Hotel 850 m²
Albano Laziale, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Hotel with private beach, on the shore of Lake AlbanoThe hotel with a private bea…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go