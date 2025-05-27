Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

Tel-Aviv
6
Tel Aviv
6
Herzliya
8
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go