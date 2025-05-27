Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

10 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 020 m²
1 gorgeous and huge home and a smaller home on a plot of land in the heart of Neve-Tzedek fo…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Plot of land with an old, existing home around 2 minutes from the sea to build a new dream h…
$3,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Properties features in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

