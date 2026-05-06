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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre etage haut avec vue luxueux vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
12/08/2026
$1,99M
11/08/2026
$2,00M
;
8
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ID: 39798
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Reference ETLV 121 FOR EXCLUSIVE SALE In Gindi Tower 2, TLV FASHION MALL Address: Itzhak Gartziani 6, Tel Aviv In the beautiful complex of Gindi Tel Aviv, we offer exclusive this 5-room apartment with sea view. The luxurious tower, which includes a guard and a gym, is part of a large complex with a shopping centre, kindergartens and a very large park. A few minutes walk from Rothschild. The apartment is sold with a parking space and a cellar.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre etage haut avec vue luxueux vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
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