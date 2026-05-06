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Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
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11
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ID: 39675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Menachem Begin

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower located in the centre of Tel Aviv, near the gardens of Sarona, Azrieli, the city centre and easily accessible by public transport, with entrance and exit from the city. The building offers comprehensive services, including a luxurious lobby with 24/7 guard, gym and outdoor pool and more....! The apartment is bright and comfortable 40em with 6 elevators 3 pieces (4 pieces originally) 2 bathrooms 95 m2 + 12 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces 1 cellar Mamad Grand Salon Price: 5,000,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
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