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Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamdina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
05/08/2026
$1,42M
04/08/2026
$1,41M
;
11
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ID: 39678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Prof Schorr, 8

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Basel and Kikar Hamdina Well maintained building 2nd floor with lift 3 pieces 86m2 Mamak (mamad at the stage) Common parking Great luminous stay Price: 4,300,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamdina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
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