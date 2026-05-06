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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$662,000
;
6
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ID: 39680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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Reference: BY 231 District: downtown, close to the sea, shops, and the new tramway Building after Tama 38 Nice 3 spacious rooms Area of 80 m2 Terrace of 10 m2 2nd floor with elevator Air conditioning Private parking Currently rented at 4600 nis/month

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$662,000
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