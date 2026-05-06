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  4. Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite

Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
6
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ID: 39625
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Geva

About the complex

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VILLA FOR SALE WITH BEAUTIFUL JACUZZI PISCINE SEES SEA OF 5 PARTS WITH BEAUTIFUL SPACE SALON WITH MORE 4 SMALL APARTMENTS ( 2p and Studios ) rented with good rental ratio - with independent entry , perfect for investment or for feet on land ; close to the city and sea quiet area and shops nearby; curious to abstain

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Calme au centre bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonne affaire bonnes orientations entierement meuble grand jardin projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,71M
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