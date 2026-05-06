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Residential quarter Baka jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
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$2,130
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6
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ID: 37926
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Walter Avales, 5

About the complex

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In the district of Ramat Baka 1 minute walk from Rivka Street, in a luxury building, very beautiful 2 room penthouse of 60 m2 located on the 5th floor with 10 m2 of terrace, quiet and sunny apartment, unobstructed view. 1 parking space and 1 cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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