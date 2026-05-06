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  4. Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard

Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
;
6
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ID: 37444
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 155

About the complex

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For sale, a few minutes walk from the sea and close to the Hilton Hotel, in the old north of Tel-Aviv: magnificent 4 room duplex, with an area of 118 m2 with a mirpeset of 20 m2. Luxury apartment, completely new, with standard parking. Fully furnished, including all Miele furniture and appliances, and much more. Price on request. For more details in private, Aya

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
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