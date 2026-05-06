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Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
7
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ID: 37391
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit Tzur

About the complex

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In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In a recent boutique building, discover this apartment clear, quiet and full of character: Bright living room with exit to a small balcony and unobstructed view Modern and practical American cuisine 2 bedrooms, including a master suite and a mamad Modern bathroom Located on the 2nd and top floor, with full roof property (over the apartment) Air conditioning in each room Currently rented, available quickly Without elevator, so very low copropriet loads ???? A rare and sought after property, ideal to live in Jerusalem with charm and authenticity or to make a secure heritage investment in an area with strong rental demand.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
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