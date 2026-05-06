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Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,35M
;
10
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ID: 37369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaNeviim Avenue, 8

About the complex

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Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, another bedroom with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suite (about 25 m2). Access to a magnificent private roof terrace of about 43 m2. Total surface area: approximately 96 m2 of living space + about 45 m2 of outdoor space. Installation of an elevator in progress (project already started). Renovation of the common parts planned. Shared parking.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,35M
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