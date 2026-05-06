  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer

Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
01/06/2026
$1,42M
31/05/2026
$1,42M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36994
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yohanan HaSandlar

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Building delivered in 2017. Condo with gym, garden and parking. 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. 5 minutes walk from the beach. Sea view 180 degrees.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,21M
Residential quarter Grand 3p avec potentiel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,88M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Show all Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,40M
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in Netivot! Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet. 9-storey building - Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an addit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA 38 of the developer Boulevard, currently in construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit)! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living spa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,49M
Apartment upstairs alone. Quiet street and open view. 5 minutes walk from the sea. Delivery of apartments in 2 months. Nice standing
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications