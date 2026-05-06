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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
;
3
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ID: 37452
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaYovel, 28 26

About the complex

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Superb 5-room duplex penthouse in the centre of Ra'anana. Exceptional property ideally located close to schools and shops. Exceptional terrace of 25 m2 with open view. Air conditioning, double glazing, mamad, armored door, Shabbat elevator.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
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