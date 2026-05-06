  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer

Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 37736
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 250

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building - Delivery June 2024 Lift, partial sea view Very bright, 3 minutes walk from the beach Perfect apartment for investment, foot-to-earth, Airbnb

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 piEces agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$699,350
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,37M
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,87M
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,62M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,28M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,47M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Charming apartment with terrace in Shenkin district, Tel-Aviv An exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv, just opposite Shenkin Park, in one of the most lively, sought after and pleasant areas of the city. Characteristics of the apartment : • Comfortable and bright ground floor • 57 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Show all Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$852,000
Apartment to renovate 4 rooms 105m2 + balcony 15m2 with open view. Possibility of transformation into 5 pieces. Floor 5 by 8 with elevator. 300 meters from the sea and 400 meters from the tram from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv in 12 minutes. Excellent rental investment (estimated rental value of 5,00…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications