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Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
;
8
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ID: 36272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel

About the complex

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In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
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