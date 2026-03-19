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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak A deux pas de la plage gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
;
10
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ID: 35978
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Motskin Avenue, 8

About the complex

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Located in one of the most popular areas in the centre of Tel Aviv, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops of the seafront. Characteristics of the property: • 3 room apartment – 80 m2 living space • Two nice balconies • New and well maintained building • 5th floor with elevator • Private parking • Security Chamber (Mamad) • Façade with triple orientation – optimum brightness all day long Price requested: 5,490,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
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