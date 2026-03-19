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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse recent dans un bel immeuble

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
;
8
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ID: 36422
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Mini penthouse of 4.5 recent rooms with 27m2 terrace. Cellar and 2 car parks. Sports room in the building, 2 steps from the lake.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse recent dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
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