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Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
;
9
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ID: 36134
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated ???? ✅ Land of 220 m2 ✅ Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district ✅ Quiet and family environment ✅ Ideal for a family or investment A rare opportunity in Ashkelon, to seize quickly! ???? For more information or a visit, contact us now.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
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