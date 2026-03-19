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Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
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7
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ID: 36283
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

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For sale: Duplex with private roof – Ben Yehuda / Arlozorov ✨ In a renovated building with elevator ? 5th floor Unique duplex, 3 rooms including a secure bedroom (mamad) About 100 m2 living space + private roof of about 40 m2 ? ? First level: Spacious living room Kitchen Large secure room (mamad) Toilets and bathroom ? Second level: Luxurious parental suite Dressing Access to a magnificent roof with beautiful opening and lots of light ☀️? Price: 6,980,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
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