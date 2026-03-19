  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  4. Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya

Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya

Nahariya, Israel
from
$608,400
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 36469
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Wolfson

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a small building on Herzl Street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya. Duplex like a small villa, comprising: on the ground floor: bright living room, 2 bedrooms with terrace access. Upstairs: 2 spacious bedrooms, master suite with shower and terrace access of about 20 m2. Soothing open view. Close to crèches and schools and the city centre. The perfect alliance between city, family and quality of life.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,53M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Centre ville belle terrasse
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,99M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$608,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,01M
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the city cent…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Front balcony with open view. • Bright apartment, well arranged • Spacious living room open to the outside • Modern and neat finishes • Mamad (safe room) • Class…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality religious environment, is revealed an apartment that perfectly embodies the balance between modern comfort and Jewish way of life. This spacious 4 rooms of about 100 m2, in excellent condition, is l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications