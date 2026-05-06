  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing

Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36602
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Israel Ben Tsiyon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic location of Bat Yam. Modern design, optimized volumes, terraces with sea/city views on floor, orientation and typology. Typologies available • Apartments 2, 3 and 4 rooms • Penthouses on the upper floors Services 5 stars ⭐ Swimming pool ⭐ Sports hall ⭐ Spa & wellness areas ⭐ Rooftop fitted out ⭐ 24/7 care ⭐ Conciergery ⭐ Resident lounge ⭐ Coworking spaces Settlement conditions • 20% when signing the contract • 41% 6 months before key delivery • 39% at key delivery Details by Plan Plan A:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace • South / East / North Plan B: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • North / East Plan C:3 pieces • 75 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • West / North / East Plan D: 4 pieces • 97 m2 + 11 m2 terrace • North / West / South Plan E: 2 pieces • 52 m2 + 6 m2 terrace • South / West Plan F 4 pieces • 88 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • West / South / East Commercial contact Mordecai Khayat The Agences® – specialist in new projects in Israel

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique redefinissant lart de vivre de luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$686,000
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,06M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,800
Residential quarter Beau rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,646
Residential quarter Studio luxueux pour une personne
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,423
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district. Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram. Large choice of spacious apartments of 3 and 5 rooms, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Residential quarter NouveautE sur le marchE 2 pieces avec balcon souccah a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,400
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to Park HaMesila promenade and opposite all shops and supermarkets in Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and elevators of Shabbat, new 2-room apartment with a surface of…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
Beautiful family apartment without works. High floor with elevator. Large living room, fully equipped kitchen. Large rooms with storage. Several terraces, mamad. Quiet street 100 meters from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications