  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Maison privee bayit vagan tres rare

Residential quarter Maison privee bayit vagan tres rare

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$17,000
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36574
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Chachmey Yossef, 29

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located in the popular Bayit Vagan district, on the requested Yossef Hahkmi Street, this private house of 200 m2 interior offers a rare opportunity to rent. Close to schools, synagogues and supermarkets, the property has 4 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, as well as 3 balcony areas. Welcomed by a peaceful courtyard, an extremely well-equipped high-end kitchen, a carefully-appointed living room, a large dining area, a patio and a spacious terrace with stunning views of Jerusalem. The night spaces are located upstairs, comprising 4 bedrooms including a master suite. On the second floor, laundry space as well as a large roof terrace offering 360 degree panoramic views. In the basement, the house also has a security room (mamad).

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gurion mamad et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison privee bayit vagan tres rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$17,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamad * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Show all Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Hadera, Israel
from
$12,900
New exclusive rental !! Looking for a house with pool, fully furnished, ready to welcome you? RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a furnished dream house for rent immediately, in the Bialik district, close to Hadera city centre!! - House of 5 rooms (about 170 m2), - Immense garden with swimmin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
• Charming small 2 rooms • 40m2 with mamad • Modern and well maintained building • Underground parking • Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications