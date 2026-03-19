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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
;
9
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ID: 36413
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Sderot Weizmann

About the complex

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Apartment 4.5 rooms, after TAMA 38 Renovated to a high level, large modern kitchen, spacious living room, balcony from the living room, 3 large bedrooms, master suite, 4 square meters socca, size, 3 air directions, Shabbat elevator Possibility of furniture, and more

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
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