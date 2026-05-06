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Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement

Hadera, Israel
from
$12,900
;
8
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ID: 36546
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Golda Meir

About the complex

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New exclusive rental !! Looking for a house with pool, fully furnished, ready to welcome you? RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a furnished dream house for rent immediately, in the Bialik district, close to Hadera city centre!! - House of 5 rooms (about 170 m2), - Immense garden with swimming pool (about 500 m2), - Large and beautiful living room with a beautiful ceiling height, - Fully equipped kosher kitchen with central island! - 4 bedrooms, including a master suite on the ground floor with pool views! - Secure room (Mamad), - 2 bathrooms, - Air conditioning, parking, - Right in! - Guarantees requested. Price: only 12,900

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement
Hadera, Israel
from
$12,900
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