Residential quarter Maison de reve meublee avec piscine a louer immediatement

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New exclusive rental !!
Looking for a house with pool, fully furnished, ready to welcome you?
RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a furnished dream house for rent immediately, in the Bialik district, close to Hadera city centre!!
- House of 5 rooms (about 170 m2),
- Immense garden with swimming pool (about 500 m2),
- Large and beautiful living room with a beautiful ceiling height,
- Fully equipped kosher kitchen with central island!
- 4 bedrooms, including a master suite on the ground floor with pool views!
- Secure room (Mamad),
- 2 bathrooms,
- Air conditioning, parking,
- Right in!
- Guarantees requested.
Price: only 12,900
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Hadera, Israel
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