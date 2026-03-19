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Residential quarter Projet neuf a jerusalem quartier holyland

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,53M
;
7
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ID: 36158
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project that combines modernity, elegance and serenity, in the heart of a green environment and a unique atmosphere unique to Jerusalem. An exclusive living environment Breathe deeply and let yourself be carried by the timeless charm of the Holy City. On one side, a breathtaking panoramic view; on the other, a refreshing breeze and the calm of the heights of Holyland. The project includes a 31-storey residential tower as well as two boutique buildings, offering a high-end and functional living experience, designed to meet the expectations of families, investors and lovers of Jerusalem. An ideal and connected environment The complex integrates harmoniously with the existing neighbourhood and includes: 6 dunams of landscaped park with leisure gardens Pedestrian and cycle paths Two synagogues Direct access to light tram and Israeli trains Quick connection to Begin interchange and Highway 16 from Jerusalem to the centre of the country A true alliance between quality of urban life, nature and community. Services and equipment Luxurious entrance hall 31-storey building Business Fair Security post 24/7 Fully equipped gym Typology of apartments • 3 rooms: 81 m2 + 9 m2 balcony • 4 rooms: 108 m2 + 11m2 balcony • 5 rooms: 130 m2 + 13 m2 balcony

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a jerusalem quartier holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,53M
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