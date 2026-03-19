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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
06/05/2026
$1,24M
05/05/2026
$1,23M
;
10
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ID: 35881
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of Arnona, a 4-room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, with mirpeset, cellar and parking. Close to public transport and Talpiot commercial district. Price : 3650000 Shekels

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
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