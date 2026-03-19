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Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$348,500
06/05/2026
$348,500
05/05/2026
$346,450
;
10
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ID: 35542
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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2-room apartment with beautiful sea view, 50 meters from the beach, mamad, parking and cellar

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Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$348,500
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