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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,99M
;
10
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ID: 36300
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    HaShayetet

About the complex

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Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion) Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the building, shops and cafe as well as public transport Rehov Shayetet Beautiful residential building very recent (9 years), On the 20th floor (of 21), superb 5-room penthouse on a level, with panoramic and stunning sea views, 200 m2 of which 100 m2 of living-kitchen, extended by a magnificent terrace of 100 m2, furnished and equipped (pergolas, modern and functional outdoor kitchen) Beautiful and spacious master suite sea view and large 3 toilets, 2 beautiful bathrooms, large mamad. Very beautiful cuisine by Semel, numerous storage, practical and aesthetic. High ceilings of 3 meters Apartment almost never inhabited Excellent condition. 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces. 3 elevators including 1 shabbath

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,99M
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