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Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,20M
;
4
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ID: 36516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Keren HaYesod, 27

About the complex

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Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,20M
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