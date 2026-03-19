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Residential quarter Shimon peres 4 piEces dans nouveau quartier

Nahariya, Israel
from
$625,300
;
5
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ID: 36378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    HaOren

About the complex

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Located in the new Shimon Peres district in Nahariya, this spacious 4-room apartment of about 120 m2 offers a bright living room with balcony with open view. Close to the Arena shopping centre, train station and green areas.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Shimon peres 4 piEces dans nouveau quartier
Nahariya, Israel
from
$625,300
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