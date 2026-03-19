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Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
;
5
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ID: 35937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 5

About the complex

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APARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH SEA VIEW – TWO NOT FROM THE GORDON PLAGE Area: 94 m2 built + 10 m2 terrace Floor: 1 of 7 Parts: 4 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Parking : 2 Discover the perfect balance between comfort, style and privileged location in this superb 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv. Located on Gordon Street, this property offers an ideal urban lifestyle – just a minute's walk from cafes, restaurants, beaches, hotels, synagogues, gyms and supermarkets. Everything you need on a daily basis is within reach. Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us now to arrange a visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
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