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Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
06/05/2026
$1,36M
05/05/2026
$1,35M
;
3
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ID: 35880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Beautiful new 5 room apartments 127 m2. Lifts. Terrace of 12 m2. Open view. Private parking. Air conditioning. 10 minutes walk from the tram.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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