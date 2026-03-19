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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$997,100
;
6
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ID: 36401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mikve Israel, Hamigdalor

About the complex

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Don't miss it! Apartment 2 rooms with terrace for sale in Tel Aviv. 2 steps from Rotschild Boulevard. is close to everything in the heart of Tel aviv. Ideal for one foot ashore . recent building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$997,100
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