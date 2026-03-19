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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,04M
;
5
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ID: 36498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bolivia, 5

About the complex

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BUSINESS! Kiriat Yovel limits Ramat Charet, new building after Tama 38, lobby and elevator, at the foot of the future tram and two minutes from Malha shopping center. 4 room penthouse 80m2 with a huge terrace of 80m2 soccah: partly closed terrace with an electric roof veranda, all overlooking a panoramic view of Jerusalem! In the penthouse: modern equipped kitchen, master suite with bathroom, 2nd bathroom, central air conditioning, 3 orientations, secure room, large cellar and partly covered parking. The building is in advanced procedure to add 50m2 living space to the penthouse!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,04M
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