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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$5,35M
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8
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ID: 35707
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 178

About the complex

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3-room apartment (including a secure room – Mamad), located on the 1st floor of a modern building benefiting from neat common areas and an elegant entrance hall. Main characteristics • 1st floor • Lift • Elegant entrance hall • Robotic parking • Approximately 77 m2 of living space • Sun terrace of about 12 m2 • Renovated and perfectly maintained • Currently rented 12,000 ILS/month (excellent investment) Central area, sought after and very dynamic, in the heart of the city, close to shops, services, transport and beaches.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,35M
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