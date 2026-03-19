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Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,80M
;
6
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ID: 36262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 109

About the complex

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Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,80M
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