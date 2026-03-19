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Residential quarter Bien situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,938
06/05/2026
$1,938
05/05/2026
$1,927
;
Residential quarter Bien situe
1
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ID: 35844
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    San Martin, 19

About the complex

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Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bien situe
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