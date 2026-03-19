  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,61M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36214
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city The builder Chuva whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects such as the sea project in front of the beach, the Soho,Titanium office project and many other projects Project characteristics The Up Town project in Chuva includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a suspended garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 3 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment 3 rooms of 83 m2 +12 m2 from terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 97 m2 + 12m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 128,5m2+12 m2 from terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,88M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,200
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,14M
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,61M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulated re…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, today …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,83M
In a luxury residence located on the 2nd line of the sea in Bat Yam, a few steps from the seafront and close to Tel Aviv, discover this superb new apartment, never inhabited, enjoying the guarantee of the developer. Located on the 28th floor, the apartment offers a panoramic sea view comple…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications