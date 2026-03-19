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Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
;
8
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ID: 36395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaTzolelim, 1

About the complex

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Penthouse a Ashdod has great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms converted into 4 with cellar and private parking. Elevator arrives directly in the Penthouse

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
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